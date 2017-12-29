Pima Animal Care Center works to keep pets safe on New Year's Eve

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - New Year's Eve can be fun for people, but not always for pets.

Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to reduce the number of lost pets brought into the shelter in the new year. In 2017, PACC took in about 172 stray pets during the first week of the year.

To reduce the number of pets that run away, PACC recommends pet owners follow these tips:

Keep pets inside during fireworks

Make sure your pet wears up-to-date identification in case they become lost

Provide your pet with calming and distracting items, such as toys, a ThunderShirt, or classical music

If you lose your pet in the days following New Year's, contact PACC's Pet Support Center at 520-724-7222. You can also check the Lost and Found pets page and the Lost Pets Pima County Twitter page.

If you come across a healthy stray, PACC encourages you to take it in to be scanned for a microchip, file a report with PACC's Pet Support Center, and keep the pet with you if possible.