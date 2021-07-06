Pima Animal Care Center takes in large number of pets over 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Holidays usually call for rest and relaxation, but at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) the days after the 4th of July call for all hands on deck.

"It's a hard on the heart kind of day. We're busy taking everything in. We're sad because we know that these pets have owners out there somewhere looking for them," said Nikki Reck with Pima Animal Care Center.

Fireworks can cause a big scare for pets and many run away from home.

"During the rest of week, with some of the spontaneous firework shows, we will probably still take in a lot of pets. It's a busy time," said Reck.

Reck said around 140 pets were brought in from Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4. On Monday, July 5, 78 pets arrived at the shelter.

"If someone has lost a pet, we encourage them to check our website multiple times a day and come in person at least once a day. If your pet doesn't have a microchip or a collar, it could be up for adoption very quickly," said Reck.

PACC is already preparing for their next big adoption event on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. They're partnering with other Southern Arizona shelters and rescues to address the overwhelming number of pets in their kennels. PACC is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages four months and older.

"If you've ever thought about adopting, whether it be at PACC, humane society, or the Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, we all need it. That's why we're doing this event. We are all full, full, full. A sucess for one of them is a success for us," said Reck.

Looking for a lost pet? Text "LOST" to (833) 552-0591.

Found a runaway or stray pet? Text "FOUND" to (833) 552-0591.