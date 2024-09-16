Pima Animal Care Center takes in 88 dogs from one home over the weekend

Pima Animal Care Center has reached a record high capacity of 628 dogs, thanks in part to 88 dogs being taken in from a single home over the weekend.

PACC's Animal Protection Services team received a call from Tucson Police Department late Saturday regarding a home that was being condemned, according to a post on PACC's Facebook page.

PACC officers found a large number of terrier and Dachshund-type dogs at the property, the post said, including several litters of puppies.

The owner surrendered the majority of the dogs. They will be up for adoption or foster from PACC once they have been medically and behaviorally evaluated, the post said. Some should be available as soon as today, the post said.

PACC said many of the remaining 628 dogs at PACC are available for foster or adoption today. All dogs and puppies are currently free to adopt, the post said.