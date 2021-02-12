Pima Animal Care Center sees increase in cats, hundreds in need of homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center has seen a significant increase in cats coming into the shelter in recent weeks.

According to the shelter's PIO Nikki Reck, last week alone, PACC took in 150 cats and kittens, leading to hundreds at the shelter in need of homes. The shelter expects that those numbers will only increase over the next week and a half.

PACC says these animals come from various situations, including overwhelmed caregivers, people who have passed away, and some APS investigations.

“This is quite a lot of pets within such a short period,’” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We know that things are tough for pet owners out there, but it doesn’t have to get to this level. Our Pet Support Team is here to discuss options and find solutions for these difficult situations.”

If anyone is interested in adopting one of these pets, the shelter is currently having an adoption sale. Anyone who spends $30 or more in the lobby store can adopt an adult cat for free.

To visit the shelter, you must have an appointment.

For the list of pets available to adopt, click here.