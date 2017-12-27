Pima Animal Care Center seeking homes for dogs as surrenders spike

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima Animal Care Center needs to make room in its shelter, with pet surrenders expected to spike after the holidays.

PACC is currently caring for nearly 400 dogs and puppies, and will likely take in more as 2018 approaches.

PACC is working with local rescue agencies to help find homes for the dogs. Community members can help by adopting or fostering pets. To foster, visit PACC's shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., during normal business hours and let staff know you can foster a dog.

Through January 2, PACC is offering adopters the chance to name their own adoption fee.