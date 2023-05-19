Pima Animal Care Center requests fosters for kittens

Pima Animal Care Center is looking for foster families willing to take on a kitten or two this summer.

The center put a call out on its Facebook page Thursday for volunteers after 26 kittens were dropped off at once, many suffering from upper respiratory infections, according to the post.

The center needed fosters to take on the kittens for a few weeks, as the nursery was already full, the post said.

Interested parties were asked to come down to PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information, call 724-5900.

