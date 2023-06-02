Pima Animal Care Center limits its animal intake for the next week

Pima Animal Care Center is limiting its animal intake for one week after seeing an increase in infectious diseases among dogs coming into the shelter.

Starting Saturday, June 3, through June 10, PACC will only be taking in animals in emergency situations, including pets in medical distress, pets who pose a public safety risk and any situation involving an injury to a human or animal, according to press materials.

During that week, PACC said it will consolidate its dog population and provide free canine booster vaccines

to those who adopt or foster and already have dogs at home.

PACC's goal is to place 150 healthy dogs in foster, adoptive homes over the weekend to create space so that they can keep any incoming dogs separated while their vaccines kick in.

PACC started to see an increase in distemper in May, and PACC's medical team has treated several dogs with pneumovirus, an infection that allows diseases such as Strep zoo and distempter to manifest, according to press materials.

Visit https://www.pima.gov/2233/Pima-Animal-Care-Center-PACCfor more information.