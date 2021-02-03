Pima Air and Space Museum expands to add military land vehicles

PIMA COUTNY, Ariz . (KGUN) — The Pima Air and Space Museum is expanding to add a new attraction.

The Tucson military vehicle museum will give visitors the opportunity to drive and ride in a variety of military land vehicles, according to a county memo. The new museum will be east of the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Along with vehicles already on site, the Imperial War Museum has offered to donate 50 vehicles to the new exhibit.

It is expected to open later this year but that will depend on any delays caused by COVID-19.

Pima Air and Space Museum is located at 6000 E Valencia Road