Pilots train at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Heritage Flight Training Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend.

Although it's not an air show and not open to the public, you will still be able to see the pilots train over Tucson.

The training course helps Air Force Demonstration pilots become certified to perform in the 2021 Air Show season.

Aircraft flying in this year's training course will include Davis-Monthan's own 'A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team,' as well as the the 'P-40 Warhawk and F-22 Raptor.'

