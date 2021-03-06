Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pilots train at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Heritage Flight Training Course happening this weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
The Heritage Flight Training Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 19:28:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Heritage Flight Training Course will take place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base this weekend.

Although it's not an air show and not open to the public, you will still be able to see the pilots train over Tucson.

The training course helps Air Force Demonstration pilots become certified to perform in the 2021 Air Show season.

Aircraft flying in this year's training course will include Davis-Monthan's own 'A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team,' as well as the the 'P-40 Warhawk and F-22 Raptor.'

For more information about the training course, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.