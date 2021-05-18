Pilot lands small plane on Mesa area freeway without injury

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The HOV lane on a Mesa freeway was beyond fully occupied Tuesday by a small passenger plane.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the single-engine aircraft parked on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Higley Road around 6 a.m. State troopers and their vehicles surrounded the plane in order to keep traffic in line.

ADOT officials tweeted that crews have since moved the plane and nobody was hurt. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot had reported engine trouble after taking off from Falcon Field Airport. There was one passenger on board. The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

