Pilot killed, lone passenger injured in Arizona plane crash

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed in far northern Arizona, killing the pilot and injuring the lone passenger.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say they received a call Wednesday evening from the Page Airport that a plane originating from San Martin, Calif., had crashed while on approach. Authorities have identified the pilot as Jim Petersen and the passenger as Uta Petersen.

Their ages and hometowns weren’t immediately released Thursday and authorities also didn't clarify how the two were related. Sheriff’s officials say Uta Petersen was airlifted to a Utah hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries while Jim Petersen’s body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

