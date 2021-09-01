Picture Rocks community upset over potential RV Park

Pima County is considering changing land designated for homes near picture rocks—into an area that would be home to an RV park that would allow hundreds to stay.

It’s the talk of the small, rural community.

Entering the quiet neighborhood in Picture Rocks, you’ll find a sign saying no to the RV park in the works.

“I think it's a ridiculous idea,” said Jack Mertes, resident.

Mertes lives about four acres away from where the rezoning is planned.

He said it all started when nearby residents got a letter in the mail.

“I know that hundreds of people signed a petition to not have it happen. And all those people live around here. And if the whole area doesn't want it. You would think that our elected representatives might listen to them," said Mertes.

The online petition now has over two hundred and fifty signatures with lots of comments attached opposing the development.

Mertes said that area has become more popular over the years and he’s concerned about the extra traffic.

He also said the desert is another concern.

“It’s going to destroy the ecology in there. There are washes that run through there that have to be moved. There's a ton of soil cactus. Here, we are in the middle of Saguaro National Park West, it's right behind my house and right down the street. There's a lot of animals that live in there that are all going to be displaced," he said.

The plan posted by the county acknowledges the area is home to saguaros, trees, and shrubs.

Mertes said everyone else has to follow the rule of having one acre of land per house—and has one question for the county.

“Why are you allowing so many people in a small space. When everyone else out here is adhering to the code of one house per acre,” he said.

There will be another meeting with residents on September 14.

