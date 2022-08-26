Pickleball challenge helps raise funds for OVPD Officer's wife with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Lucky Draw Shootout Pickleball Challenge is a fun, competitive way to help OVPD Officer Justin Birch, his wife who was diagnosed with an aggressive AML cancer, and their 4-month-old son, Wyatt.

The "Paddle for the Battle" is happening this Saturday, August 27 at the Udall Park Pickleball courts, 7200 E. Tanque Verde.

The event is hosted by Kent's Heart & Hope Foundation, a 501 nonprofit supporting Southern Arizona First Responders faced with cancer, heart attach, stroke and other illness.

The entry fee is $35 and includes swag, snack and a drink. Interested participants can register at kentsheartandhope.org.

----

