Pick-up a peculiar plant at Tohono Chul's plant sale July 30-31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tohono Chul is holding its annual plant sale later this month.

On July 30 and July 31, the Monsoon Madness Plant Sale will offer "peculiar plants" for customers to purchase, along with the option to learn plant care from professionals.

"With a variety of shrubs, succulents, and cacti from the bizarre and edible to the showy and tricky, you are bound to bring home a peculiar plant," the event's description said in a press release.

Local growers and plant experts attending the event include: Arid Oasis Nursery, Botanicals in Clay, Civano Nursery, Desert Natives Inc., and more.

The sale runs from 3-7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.