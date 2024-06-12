Picacho Peak State Park to reopen following small plane crash

Picacho Peak State Park is set to reopen Thursday, June 13, following a small plane crash near the top of the peak over the weekend.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a call early Saturday morning from a hiker who witnessed the single plane crash.

The pilot, 68-year-old James Galvin of Oro Valley, was found dead at the site of the crash.

The wreckage has since been removed from the peak and rangers and volunteers have completed trail assessment and repair for visitor safety, said a post on the Picacho Peak State Park Facebook page.

The park will resume normal hours of operation, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. The park sits about 42 miles north of downtown Tucson.

