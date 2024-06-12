Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Picacho Peak State Park to reopen following small plane crash

PicachoPeak2.jpg
ABC15
PicachoPeak2.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Picacho Peak State Park is set to reopen Thursday, June 13, following a small plane crash near the top of the peak over the weekend.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a call early Saturday morning from a hiker who witnessed the single plane crash.

The pilot, 68-year-old James Galvin of Oro Valley, was found dead at the site of the crash.

The wreckage has since been removed from the peak and rangers and volunteers have completed trail assessment and repair for visitor safety, said a post on the Picacho Peak State Park Facebook page.

The park will resume normal hours of operation, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. The park sits about 42 miles north of downtown Tucson.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood