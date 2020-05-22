Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Photo of Milky Way over Monument Valley wins annual Arizona Highways photo competition

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Highways
Milky Way over Monument Valley by John Vermette
Milky Way over Monument Valley by John Vermette
Two bees sleeping in a flower, US 60 near Globe, AZ by Joe Neely
Waterfall appears amid Sedona’s sandstone after a winter storm by Michael Wilson
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 17:44:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Highways has announced the winners of their 12th annual photo competition for amateur and professional photographers.

To enter, photos had to be taken in Arizona and were judged on composition, framing, light, and overall "wow" factor.

The winning image is a photo of the Milky Way arching over Monument Valley, taken by John Vermette.

Milky Way over Monument Valley by John Vermette
Milky Way over Monument Valley by John Vermette

There were two categories, landscape and macro.

The second place photo features two bees sleeping in a flower, taken by Joe Neely.

Two bees sleeping in a flower, US 60 near Globe, AZ by Joe Neely
Two bees sleeping in a flower, US 60 near Globe, AZ by Joe Neely

Third place was awarded to Michael Wilson for his landscape of a small waterfall amid Sedona's sandstone following a winter storm.

Waterfall appears amid Sedona’s sandstone after a winter storm by Michael Wilson
Waterfall appears amid Sedona’s sandstone after a winter storm by Michael Wilson

The winning images will be featured in the September 2020 issue of Arizona Highways.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.