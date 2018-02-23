Phone scammer poses as law enforcement official

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Sierra Vista Police are warning the public of a phone scam circulating in Cochise County.

According to SVPD, the caller is posing as a law enforcement official with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The caller demands money to be sent electronically to pay off a fine.

SVPD says to use caution in all phone transactions and to never reveal personal information without confirming that the person calling is legitimate. In addition, law enforcement will never ask for payment using gift cards of any kind.