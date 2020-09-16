Phoenix woman missing; Husband accused of 1st-degree murder

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man whose wife of 30 years is missing and presumed dead.

They say probable cause was developed to make an arrest in the case Tuesday and 57-year-old Joseph Concialdi is being held on a $2 million cash bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police say forensic evidence led them to believe 59-year-old Julie Concialdi was a homicide victim although her body hasn’t been found.

Court documents described evidence of a sanitized crime scene at the couple’s Phoenix home house with blood that matched the woman’s DNA.

Police say Julie Concialdi’s truck was found burned and abandoned on Sept. 4.

Two days later, police say Joseph Concialdi called to report his wife missing.

