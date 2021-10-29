Phoenix to close popular mountain trails during extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is making permanent a temporary policy to close popular hiking trails on two mountains on days of extreme heat.

The policy approved Thursday by the city Parks and Recreation Board applies to trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on days when an extreme heating warning is in effect. Officials said the closures are prudent for both hikers and for firefighters who rescue injured or ailing hikers.

Trails were closed a total of eight days during a pilot program begun last July, and officials said no mountain rescues were required due to heat during the closure hours on those days.

