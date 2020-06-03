Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix protests end peacefully before Arizona curfew starts

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in Phoenix Tuesday night against the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.
phoenix protests.png
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 10:58:59-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in Phoenix Tuesday night against the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Phoenix police said there were no arrests as one crowd marched in the heart of downtown and another gathered at the state Capitol about a mile to the west. The protests ended early in the evening, with most participants leaving by the 8 p.m. start of a statewide curfew ordered Sunday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Tuesday was the sixth consecutive night with protests in Phoenix but there were no reported arrests in Phoenix for the second straight night.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Free webinar on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.