Phoenix police: Young girl dies in car's power window mishap

Posted at 8:19 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:19:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a young girl has died after playing inside a parked car in west Phoenix and having a power window roll up on her.

Phoenix police say the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The girl’s name and age haven’t been released. Police say the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and she later died. According to police, there are no signs of foul play at this time.

They say it will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

