Phoenix police: Shots fired at state trooper; man arrested

Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 15:35:42-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 33-year-old man was arrested after gunshots reportedly were fired at a state trooper during a traffic stop. Police said the man arrested wasn’t connected to the traffic stop early Friday morning and that nobody was injured.

Police said other officers responded to the trooper's report of gunfire and made the arrest. Police later said Victor Manuel Zuniga was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault and weapons violations.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Zuniga who could comment on his behalf.

