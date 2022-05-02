Phoenix police shot and wound man waving machete in roadway

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was shot after charging at an officer while wielding a machete.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in south Phoenix.

Officers were actually nearby on an unrelated call when they received reports of a man with a machete in an open field.

They located him and ordered him to put the machete down.

The man, who spoke only Spanish, then walked into traffic.

Authorities say an officer tried a stunbag shotgun several times but the man was unaffected.

An officer then shot him when he started advancing with the machete.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

