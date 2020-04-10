Menu

Phoenix police search suspected cockfighting operation site

Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 14:36:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a search of a suspected cockfighting operation resulted in 10 people being given citations and numerous roosters being seized.

Police say spectators tried to run off when police animal cruelty investigators and Arizona Humane Society personnel arrived to conduct the search Thursday.

According to police, 203 roosters and two dogs described as being in poor health were seized. Police said the investigators obtained a search warrant as a result of a call reporting possible animal cruelty and gambling. Police said their investigation continues.

