Phoenix police: Postal employee dies after mail truck is hit

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Postal Service employee has died after his mail truck was struck from behind and caught fire on a Phoenix street.

Police say the postal vehicle was pulled over next to a mailbox when a box truck hit it around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. They said the postal worker — identified as 59-year-old Michael Blanton — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man who was driving the box truck was hospitalized with serious injuries.

His name wasn’t immediately released by police, who say there were no preliminary signs of impairment for either man. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

