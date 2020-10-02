Menu

Phoenix police: Officers shoot, wound man reaching for gun

Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 14:39:18-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two officers shot and wounded a 29-year-old man after he reached for a gun in his waistband during an encounter outside a home.

Details of the man’s wounds and his identity weren’t released but a police statement said he was seriously injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

A police statement said the incident occurred Thursday night when the officers responded to a caller’s report of shots fired and loud music at a residence. The statement said officers saw the man was shirtless and had a handgun tucked into his waistband, and they shot him as he reached for the gun.

