Phoenix police: Officer shoots, wounds knife-wielding man

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 14:43:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man as he moved toward the officer.

Police told local news outlets that the wounds of the man shot Wednesday night weren’t life-threatening. According to police, the incident began with a report of an armed man acting violently toward other people and causing damage.

Police said an officer tried to talk to the man but the man ran and was chased. Police said when the man stopped, the officer saw he had a knife, ordered him to drop it and shot the man when he refused and advanced toward the officer. No identities were released.

