Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer has resigned after being indicted on charges accusing her and a co-defendant of defrauding the federal government of over $1.2 million of pandemic relief money.
Court records say Toni Richardson was arrested Dec. 1 on an Nov. 23 indictment charging her with conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering. A A police spokesman says Richardson resigned after the Police Department learned of the allegations and began the process of terminating her.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty. Lloyd Tate, a lawyer listed in court records as representing Richardson, did not not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter