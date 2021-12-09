Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer has resigned after being indicted on charges accusing her and a co-defendant of defrauding the federal government of over $1.2 million of pandemic relief money.

Court records say Toni Richardson was arrested Dec. 1 on an Nov. 23 indictment charging her with conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering. A A police spokesman says Richardson resigned after the Police Department learned of the allegations and began the process of terminating her.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty. Lloyd Tate, a lawyer listed in court records as representing Richardson, did not not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

