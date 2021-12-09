Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:56:07-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer has resigned after being indicted on charges accusing her and a co-defendant of defrauding the federal government of over $1.2 million of pandemic relief money.

Court records say Toni Richardson was arrested Dec. 1 on an Nov. 23 indictment charging her with conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering. A A police spokesman says Richardson resigned after the Police Department learned of the allegations and began the process of terminating her.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty. Lloyd Tate, a lawyer listed in court records as representing Richardson, did not not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!