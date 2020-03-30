Menu

Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting

Posted: 10:38 PM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 01:38:43-04
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city's north side during a domestic violence call, police said.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed in the incident in the 23800 block of North 40th Drive, near Pinnacle Peak Road, the department announced on Twitter.

The conditions of the other officers are not known.

But the department said they are expected to recover.

The shooting took place at 7:10 p.m.

KNKXV reports a suspect is barricaded in a home near the site of the shooting.

