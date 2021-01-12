Menu

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed man during fight

Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 12:06:36-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot an armed man during a struggle after an unsuccessful traffic stop followed by a foot chase.

Sgt. Ann Justus said the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning after officers caught up to the man and saw that he had a gun, leading to a struggle for the man’s gun. According to Justus, the incident began when officers attempted to do a traffic stop but the vehicle didn’t stop.

She said a police helicopter located the vehicle and the man then got out of it and took off running. Justus said no officers were injured, and no identities wasn’t released.

