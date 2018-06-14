Phoenix police: No suspects or officers injured in shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say gunshots were fired through a closed door at police officers approaching a home to serve a search warrant in a drug investigation but that no suspects or officers were injured.



Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says eight people inside the home came out and were taken into custody following the gunfire, which she said included one gunshot by an officer returning fire during the Thursday morning incident.



Fortune says the officer fired the shot to let people inside the home know that police were present and to give police an opportunity to retreat and regroup in the face of the shots fired through the door.



Fortune says bullet shrapnel or other debris struck some officers but they were wearing protective vests and not injured.



The incident occurred in a neighborhood near South 23rd Avenue and West Roeser Road.

