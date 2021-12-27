Watch
Phoenix police motorcycle officer victim of hit-and-run

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 27, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcycle officer and then fled the scene. Authorities say the injured officer had to undergo emergency surgery for a serious leg injury Monday.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on the city’s west side. Surveillance video from the a nearby restaurant shows a dark minivan going west suddenly turn left in front of the eastbound officer.

The officer collides with the van’s back passenger side and is then thrown from the motorcycle. He goes skidding for several feet. Phoenix police have not identified the officer.

