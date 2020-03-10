Phoenix police: Man found fatally shot in crashed SUV

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was found fatally shot in a crashed white SUV straddling a curb on the edge of a parking lot in front of a business.

No suspect description was released but police said witnesses indicated another SUV might have been involved in the incident Tuesday.

It was described as light in color but police said they had no suspect description and that investigators were trying to piece together what happened.

Azfamily.com reported that a Police Department spokesman said 911 callers indicated the incident may have involved road rage but that it wasn't immediately confirmed.

