Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police make arrest in fatal central city carjacking

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 15:58:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have arrested a man suspected in a carjacking that ended with the victim shot to death.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Monday that evidence led detectives to arrest 32-year-old Marco A. Mendoza on murder, robbery and a weapons charge. Mendoza allegedly approached the 36-year-old victim late Friday night near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road and demanded his vehicle.

The man refused and was fatally shot. The suspect then took his car, which police later recovered. The victim's name hasn't been released by police.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!