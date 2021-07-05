Phoenix police make arrest in fatal central city carjacking

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they have arrested a man suspected in a carjacking that ended with the victim shot to death.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Monday that evidence led detectives to arrest 32-year-old Marco A. Mendoza on murder, robbery and a weapons charge. Mendoza allegedly approached the 36-year-old victim late Friday night near 15th Avenue and Indian School Road and demanded his vehicle.

The man refused and was fatally shot. The suspect then took his car, which police later recovered. The victim's name hasn't been released by police.

