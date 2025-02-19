Phoenix Police Department implements new 'Use of Force' policy

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced a new implementation of its "Use of Force" policy.

In a press release, officials say the purpose of the new policy is to "clearly define when it is permissible for officers to use force, and an officer's duties before, during, and after a force encounter."

The new policy states that Phoenix Police Department employees “shall use only the force that is objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional to effectively and safely resolve and incident.”

ABC15 reported when the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to implement new policy recommendations with Phoenix police following the report from the Department of Justice's years-long investigation into the agency.

“We have built on our previous use of force policy by making sure the criteria for using force in any encounter is more clearly defined,” Sullivan said. Policy writers accomplished this by adding the terms “necessary” and “proportional” to the already existing standard of “reasonable.”

The new changes to the policy would require all use-of-force encounters to be recorded, according to the release.

"Increasing our standards for reporting will provide Department leadership a better understanding in making future policy and training decisions," added Phoenix PD.

ABC15 spoke with Lt. Ben Leuschner, with the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association, who said his colleagues are concerned about subjective language in the new policy.

“It’s very difficult to determine what we’re supposed to do because of all of the things that are written into the new policy,” Leuschner said. “What we’re afraid of is it will make the problems worse.”

When more than 300 sergeants and lieutenants were polled if they feel are well prepared for the new policy, more than 80% responded saying that they disagreed or strongly disagreed. Another 10% didn’t agree or disagree.

“Our officers need clear direction and we are seeing from our rank and file they’re not understanding the policy,” Leuschner said.

Leuschner recommends the department tighten up the policy and provide physical training that includes simulated situations.

The City of Phoenix is asking residents to participate in the hiring process for the next Phoenix Police Chief, a survey was released Tuesday.

A Spanish version of the survey was also released.