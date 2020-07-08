Phoenix police complete probe of state trooper shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have presented prosecutors with findings from their investigation into the Memorial Day fatal shooting of a Black man by an Arizona state trooper.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the findings submitted Tuesday to determine whether criminal charges are warranted in the death of 28-year-old Dion Johnson.

Johnson was killed the same day that George Floyd died while in custody of Minneapolis police, and protesters in Arizona have decried both killings.

A county attorney spokeswoman said police made no recommendations regarding potential charges. Police have said the trooper shot Johnson during a struggle after Johnson was found asleep in a car parked on a freeway gore point.

