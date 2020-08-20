Phoenix police: body recovered from canal was a missing man

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a body found in a city canal is that of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing last weekend.

They say Efren Ricardo was last seen walking to work Sunday morning. When he didn’t show up, he was reported missing by family members. Police say officers responded about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person floating in a Phoenix canal.

A police dive team recovered the body, which was later identified as Ricardo. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, but the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

