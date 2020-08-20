Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police: body recovered from canal was a missing man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 16:11:25-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a body found in a city canal is that of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing last weekend.

They say Efren Ricardo was last seen walking to work Sunday morning. When he didn’t show up, he was reported missing by family members. Police say officers responded about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person floating in a Phoenix canal.

A police dive team recovered the body, which was later identified as Ricardo. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, but the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson