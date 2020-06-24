Menu

Phoenix police arrest a man suspected in girlfriend's death

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 24, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after his girlfriend died at a north Phoenix home.

They say officers were called to the house around 4 p.m. Tuesday about an assault. Police reported finding found 58-year-old Lori Williams seriously injured and she later died. Homicide investigators developed probable cause to arrest Williams’ boyfriend, 43-year-old Jeffrey Michael Rhine.

Police say Rhine was found at another location and taken into custody, but he declined to speak to detectives before being booked into jail. It was unclear Wednesday if Rhine has a lawyer yet.

