Phoenix police: 3 adults shot, wounded near downtown

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said a suspect remained at large after three adults were shot and wounded Tuesday during an argument near downtown Phoenix.

A Police Department spokeswoman said one man had serious injuries that might be life-threatening while a man and a woman had injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Sgt,.

Ann Justus did not immediately release information about the reported argument or the suspect but said investigators had a description and that no gun was found. Several facilities serving homeless people are located in the area where the shootings occurred. It's located between the State Capitol and the heart of downtown.

