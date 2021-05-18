Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix mother of 3 found dead in home, kids unharmed

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic siren.
siren generic daytime
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 14:56:26-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the suspicious death of a Phoenix mother of three. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said officers were led Monday night to do a welfare check after two toddlers were seen crying and alone on an apartment porch.

She says officers entered the apartment and found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma.” They also found an infant unharmed. All three children were taken to a hospital where doctors determined they were in good condition. They were released but Justus did not say to whose custody.

Justus, who did not identify the woman, said investigators confirmed she was the children’s mother. The investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.