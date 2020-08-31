Phoenix mom arrested after 3-year-old girl found dead in car

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who was found in the family car.

Phoenix police say 23-year-old Tianna Jones reported her daughter, Delilah, missing Sunday around 4:30 p.m. from their home near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road.

As officers searched the area, Jones noticed her car keys were missing. Authorities say officers checked the car and found the girl inside unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators later learned Jones had fallen asleep for more than three hours. Delilah had entered the parked car at some point during that period. Jones was booked on one count of child abuse.

