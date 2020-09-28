Phoenix man kills wife after she reports fight to police

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police believe a man shot and killed his estranged wife and then himself just minutes after officers left her.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says 43-year-old Syeda Sohaly Akter called police Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. to report she was the victim of domestic violence. Akter told police she and her husband, 52-year-old Abul Ahsan Habib, argued after she told him to move out.

They told Akter to call if he returns and then left. Authorities say a call to 911 from Akter then came in around 9:50 a.m. She was in the process of reporting Habib had returned when the operator heard gunfire. Officers returned and found both dead.

