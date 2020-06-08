Phoenix man hit by police rubber bullet plans $11M lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who says he was a victim of Phoenix police brutality after officers fired a rubber bullet at him in a case of mistaken identity has filed notice of his plan to sue the city.

Documents made public Monday say attorneys for Dion Humphrey filed a notice of claim seeking $11.5 million. The claim says the 19-year-old Humphrey was hospitalized in January and will need heart surgery.

The claim accuses four officers involved of several offenses including excessive use of force, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence. It notes that Humphrey is black and the four officers are white.

