Phoenix man fatally shot after pulling out replica handgun

Posted at 9:16 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:16:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man in Phoenix was shot and killed after he pointed a replica gun at another man.

The shooting occurred outside a gas station near Camelback Road and Black Canyon Highway on Sunday around 5 a.m. The victim, 31-year-old Sergio Cruz, was arguing with a man who had a dispute with someone close to him. Police say Cruz then pulled out the replica handgun and the other man opened fire.

Cruz suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital. Police detained the other man at the scene without incident. No arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

