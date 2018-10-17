Phoenix homicide suspect arrested in Tucson

PHOENIX - A woman sought in a Phoenix homicide last month has been arrested in Tucson.



Phoenix police say 22-year-old Ashley Rios was arrested Wednesday in the Sept. 14 fatal shooting of William Jones at an apartment complex parking lot where Rios and Jones had arranged to meet.



According to police, a U.S. Marshals Service violent-offender task force arrested Rios without incident after Phoenix police detectives learned Rios was in Tucson, where she is now jailed.



Court records say Rios is accused of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting but don't list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.



A Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Tommy Thompson, says Rios and Jones reportedly had had some sort of disagreement or dispute but that he didn't have specifics.