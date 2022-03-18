Phoenix Fire Dept.: Man dead in blaze at apartment complex

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix say one man is dead following a fire at an apartment complex early Friday.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman said firefighters found the man inside an apartment that was on fire on the first floor of the two-floor complex. The spokesman, Capt. Todd Keller, said firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending to the second floor and that the fire's cause was under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not released.

----

