Phoenix council approves more beds for Arizona shelter

The City Council has approved another 275 beds for Arizona’s largest shelter for homeless people. Photo via AP.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-04 13:46:28-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The City Council has approved another 275 beds for Arizona’s largest shelter for homeless people.

Councilmembers on Wednesday agreed to the zoning change that eventually will allow up to 700 beds for homeless people at the downtown site. The vote also allows the charity St. Vincent de Paul to continue operating 200 beds when summer temperatures soar into the triple digits.

Some downtown residents and business owners have opposed the move to add beds to the existing shelter. Opponents suggest more small shelters should be scattered around greater Phoenix rather than concentrating additional beds in the same area.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

