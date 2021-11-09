Watch
Phoenix Children's sued after revealing unvaccinated workers

Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:12:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Two unvaccinated Phoenix Children’s Hospital workers are suing after employees with a vaccine-mandate exemption were able to see each other’s email addresses.

Hospital administrators sent an email with safety protocols to unvaccinated workers but did not put the 368 recipients in the blind carbon copy field.

The workers allege the hospital was negligent with their private health information. Hospital officials tell KSAZ-TV that they've apologized to the affected workers and are making efforts to ensure similar mistakes aren't repeated in the future.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

