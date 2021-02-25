Phoenix-bound pilot reportedly spots unknown object flying over American Airlines flight

PHOENIX — The pilot of an American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix last weekend reportedly spotted an unknown object flying overhead.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 21 as American Airlines flight 2292 was flying over New Mexico, according to a local news station ABC7.

One of ABC7's photojournalists, who also writes for a blog called Deep Black Horizon, overheard radio chatter from the flight that caught his attention.

The pilot reportedly said over the scanner: “We just had something go right over the top of us... I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us."

American Airlines sent a statement to the news station confirming the radio traffic was in fact from American Airlines flight 2292 on Sunday.

ABC7 says no military activity was reported or scheduled when the incident occurred and officials are following up on the report.