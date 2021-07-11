Pharmacy care services organization looking to fill nearly 300 positions in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pharmacy care services organization is looking to hire for nearly 300 positions in Tucson.

With OptumRx looking to fill more than 260 customer service representative positions, a virtual job fair will take place Wednesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The new positions will be based out of the Optum office located at 9040 S Rita Road.

The positions will help with growing member and client base, which will allow OptumRx to continue to provide its health care experiences to its clients.

The company delivers, offers clinical management and affordability of prescription medications, as well as consumer health products.

Those who are interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to learn more about the positions and company by visiting the UnitedHealth Group website.

To participate in the virtual job fair, click here.